Lanes To Close On Harbour Bridge For Auckland Marathon This Sunday Morning

The 2023 Auckland Marathon is taking place this Sunday 29 October and will have an impact on the Northern Motorway and Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising road users that the two southbound clip-on lanes of the bridge will be closed from 4am to give traffic management time to set up to ensure the safety of the runners. It’s planned the lanes will be open again by 11:30am.

One lane of the Northern Motorway will be closed southbound from Esmonde Rd Interchange to the Onewa Rd on-ramp and two lanes will be closed from there to the bridge. The Onewa Rd southbound on-ramp to the motorway will also be closed.

On the city side of the bridge, the Shelly Beach Rd off-ramp and the Curran St on-ramp will be closed from 4am to 11:30am. The Fanshawe St off-ramp will be closed from 2am until 3pm.

The Northern Busway lanes will be closed from Constellation Drive to Onewa interchange, with runners entering the Busway at Smales Farm.

“We always aim to re-open the motorway lanes as soon as possible to minimise the impact on traffic however we encourage people to allow extra time for their journeys on Sunday morning and avoid the Harbour Bridge if you can,” says Waka Kotahi Auckland System Manager Paul Geck.

“We encourage motorists to use the Western Ring Route, via State Highway 18 and 16 for travel into the city and the Waterview Tunnel and State Highway 20 for southbound journeys.”

“If you are on the road at the same time as marathon participants please take extra care and keep your eyes on the road.”

© Scoop Media

