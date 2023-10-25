Statement From Abuse In Care Royal Commission Of Inquiry - Review – Christian Congregation Of Jehovah’s Witnesses
Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 6:51 pm
Press Release: Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry
“The High Court has announced this afternoon that the
judicial review claim brought by the Christian Congregation
of Jehovah’s Witnesses (Australasia) Ltd has been
dismissed.
This means the Royal Commission can
continue to investigate the Jehovah’s Witnesses, and all
other faiths, in accordance with the pastoral care approach
we have been applying since 2019.
Reasons for the High
Court’s judgment are not yet available but are expected in
the near future. Until we receive the full judgment we are
not able to make any further
comment.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Church And State In Mt Roskill
The interval between election night and the formation of a new government has been restfully free of bickering and posturing, and it would be nice to think this could last until Christmas. No such luck. Come November 3, and when all the special votes (20% of the total votes cast) have been tallied, the bickering over negotiations will begin in earnest. In the meantime, it's been interesting to learn more about some of the new MPs. Like Carlos Cheung for instance, the National candidate who defeated Michael Wood in Mt Roskill. More
Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New Government?
Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers. Newstalk ZB reported that the party has brought in some senior figures from the past, with Luxon saying that Steven Joyce, Bill English, and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More