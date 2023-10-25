Statement From Abuse In Care Royal Commission Of Inquiry - Review – Christian Congregation Of Jehovah’s Witnesses

“The High Court has announced this afternoon that the judicial review claim brought by the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses (Australasia) Ltd has been dismissed.

This means the Royal Commission can continue to investigate the Jehovah’s Witnesses, and all other faiths, in accordance with the pastoral care approach we have been applying since 2019.

Reasons for the High Court’s judgment are not yet available but are expected in the near future. Until we receive the full judgment we are not able to make any further comment.

© Scoop Media

