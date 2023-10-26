Nelson City Council To Talk About Alcohol Advertising

Nelson City Council will continue engagement with Central Districts Cricket and New Zealand Cricket to reach an agreement on alcohol advertising for three international cricket matches at Saxton Oval this summer.

Alcohol advertising at Saxton Field is inconsistent with the Saxon Field Reserve Management Plan 2021, which states it shall not be permitted apart from the price and product schedules at point of sale. Asahi Beverages NZ is one of 12 commercial sponsors of NZ Cricket.

Elected Members on Thursday, 26 October, approved an exemption to the Saxton Field Management Plan to allow alcohol advertising at the three cricket matches on 20 December 2023, 22 March 2024 and 24 March 2024. They directed staff to reach an appropriate agreement on alcohol advertising, with a strong preference for no alcohol advertising.

Acting Nelson Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens describes the engagement with the cricketing bodies as common-sense conversations aimed at minimising alcohol harm while retaining the popular sporting events.

“Our conversations have been positive, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the matches to Whakatū,” Acting Mayor Rohan says. “The issue of alcohol advertising at sporting events is an important wider conversation for the country and one we welcome.”

Public tickets are due to go on sale on 1 November for a One-Day International (ODI) between the BLACKCAPS and Bangladesh on 20 December 2023 at Saxton Oval. The match will be the first ODI at the Oval for five years, and a potential series decider for the BLACKCAPS and Bangladesh as the second fixture in a three-match series.

Cricket fans will then get the chance to watch New Zealand’s WHITE FERNS

play two big T20 Internationals at Saxton Oval against England on 22 and 24 March 2024.

© Scoop Media

