Have You Seen Missing Man Duncan Hill?

Police and whanau of Duncan Hill are asking for the public’s help to locate him, with the Kāpiti man not having been heard from since early October.





Duncan was last seen by his landlord on the afternoon of October 5, at his home address in the Ōtaki Gorge area. Duncan left his vehicle and other personal items at home, and he has not been seen or heard from since.

He has limited mobility due to a back injury, and his loved ones are understandably concerned. Police Land Search and Rescue, along with family, have completed searches of the immediate surrounding area, however it is difficult terrain and an isolated area.

We are extremely keen to hear from anyone who may have information on Duncan’s whereabouts. He is 59 years of age, Caucasian, 185cm tall, and of a stocky build with short greying hair.

Duncan has been known to spend periods of time alone or in the company of spiritual groups. Police and his family would like to know that he is safe and well.

We ask that sightings are reported via 111 immediately, quoting the file number 231008/9780.

© Scoop Media

