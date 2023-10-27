Have You Seen Missing Man Duncan Hill?
Friday, 27 October 2023, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and whanau of Duncan Hill are asking for the
public’s help to locate him, with the Kāpiti man not
having been heard from since early
October.
Duncan was last seen by
his landlord on the afternoon of October 5, at his home
address in the Ōtaki Gorge area. Duncan left his vehicle
and other personal items at home, and he has not been seen
or heard from since.
He has limited mobility due to a
back injury, and his loved ones are understandably
concerned. Police Land Search and Rescue, along with family,
have completed searches of the immediate surrounding area,
however it is difficult terrain and an isolated
area.
We are extremely keen to hear from anyone who
may have information on Duncan’s whereabouts. He is 59
years of age, Caucasian, 185cm tall, and of a stocky build
with short greying hair.
Duncan has been known to
spend periods of time alone or in the company of spiritual
groups. Police and his family would like to know that he is
safe and well.
We ask that sightings are reported via
111 immediately, quoting the file number
231008/9780.
