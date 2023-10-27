Strong Winds: North Otago

Police are asking motorists in North Otago to take care between Oamaru and Palmerston, with strong winds buffeting the area.

About 1.15pm, Police were called to Maheno-Herbert Road, near Happy Valley Road, after a motorcyclist was reported to have been blown off their bike. Thankfully they only received minor injuries.

High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should take care, and all motorists are urged to drive to the conditions.

