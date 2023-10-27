Update: Investigation Underway Into Custody Unit Incident
Friday, 27 October 2023, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel,
Relieving Auckland City District Commander.
Police
investigations continue into the death of a man following an
incident at the Auckland Custody Unit earlier this
month.
We are now in a position to advise the male was
24-year-old Mitchell Lam, who had been charged in relation
to an incident at a dairy in New Windsor on 5
October.
Mr Lam was charged with two counts of
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and
resisting Police.
The matter is due to be called in
the Auckland District Court again next month.
The
investigation into Mr Lam’s death remains ongoing as we
make enquiries on behalf of the
Coroner.
