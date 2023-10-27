Update: Investigation Underway Into Custody Unit Incident

Attributed to Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel, Relieving Auckland City District Commander.

Police investigations continue into the death of a man following an incident at the Auckland Custody Unit earlier this month.

We are now in a position to advise the male was 24-year-old Mitchell Lam, who had been charged in relation to an incident at a dairy in New Windsor on 5 October.

Mr Lam was charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and resisting Police.

The matter is due to be called in the Auckland District Court again next month.

The investigation into Mr Lam’s death remains ongoing as we make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

