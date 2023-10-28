Person dies following house fire, New Lynn
Saturday, 28 October 2023, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a house fire in New Lynn
this morning.
Emergency services were called to the
Kohekohe Street address around 7am.
Police are working
with Fire and Emergency NZ to determine the circumstances of
the fire.
Enquiries are
ongoing.
