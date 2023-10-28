Wind Warning In Place For Auckland Harbour Bridge From Tomorrow Evening

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that wind gusts could reach 75 – 90 km/h from 5pm tomorrow (Sunday 29 October) through to 12pm Monday 30 October. This would trigger an amber alert with the possibility of reduced speed limits and some lane closures on the bridge.

There is also a risk that gusts may reach 90 – 95 km/h from 2am through until 10am on Monday. Under a red alert, all lanes on the bridge may close.

The Moveable Lane Barrier will stay in 4 x 4 position for the morning peak on Monday.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Watch here to understand why lanes on the bridge may need to close if certain wind speed thresholds are reached.

The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds or close lanes if necessary.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

