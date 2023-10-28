Update: Dunedin Fire

A scene examination was carried out today at the scene of the house fire which occurred in Dunedin yesterday.

The examination was completed by scientists from the ESR, Specialist Fire Investigators from Fire NZ, and Police.

Thankfully, no one was located within the scene, therefore the investigation team can advise nobody has died as a result of the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything at 3 Phillip St, or nearby, overnight on Thursday 26th October, and during the early hours of Friday 27th October – particularly in the hours leading up to when the fire was discovered at about 6.30am.

If you have any information that might help, please contact Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting file number: 231027/0333

© Scoop Media

