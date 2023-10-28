Update: Dunedin Fire
Saturday, 28 October 2023, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A scene examination was carried out today at the scene of
the house fire which occurred in Dunedin
yesterday.
The examination was completed by scientists
from the ESR, Specialist Fire Investigators from Fire NZ,
and Police.
Thankfully, no one was located within the
scene, therefore the investigation team can advise nobody
has died as a result of the fire.
The investigation
into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and Police would like
to hear from anyone who may have seen anything at 3 Phillip
St, or nearby, overnight on Thursday 26th October, and
during the early hours of Friday 27th October –
particularly in the hours leading up to when the fire was
discovered at about 6.30am.
If you have any
information that might help, please contact Police on 105 or
make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
quoting file number:
231027/0333
