Arrest Made Following Shooting, Taupiri
Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 8:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a 46-year-old man in relation to a
shooting in Taupiri on Sunday 24 September.
The man
allegedly discharged a firearm into another vehicle,
narrowly missing the occupants.
He is due to appear in
Hamilton District Court today on two charges of a dangerous
act with a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
As this matter is now before the court Police
are unable to make further
comment.
Currently, Chris Hipkins is serving as a place-holder leader until other colleagues do the numbers and figure out their capacity for taking on what can be a highly stressful and thankless role in opposition. On his career record to date, Hipkins’ skills and instincts are far better suited to the role of opposition leader than Prime Minister. For much of 2024 at least, Hipkins could make life a misery for Christopher Luxon in Parliament. That’s small comfort though. Relatively few people (other than the political tragics) tune in regularly to Question Time. Also, given the scale of Labour’s defeat, the Hipkins brand has taken a serious hammering. More