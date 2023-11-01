Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lost Pet “Super Site” Created In Time For Guy Fawkes

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Companion Animals NZ

*New Zealand - November 1, 2023* - The manager of Companion Animals New Zealand, the organisation responsible for New Zealand's microchip database for pets, is emphasizing the importance of not relying solely on social media, particularly during the stressful period of Guy Fawkes, to find lost pets. With the recent merger of their two pet services, the NZ Companion Animal Register (NZCAR) and LostPet.co.nz, Companion Animals New Zealand has created a comprehensive "super site" for lost and found animals.

David Lloyd, General Manager of Companion Animals New Zealand, advises pet owners to make the newly amalgamated site their first stop if they've lost or found a pet. This "super site" combines a free lost and found website with a microchip database of 1.2 million microchipped animals, providing a clear course of action for pet guardians in distress.

Lloyd points out that found microchipped animals in New Zealand are likely to be scanned at over 900 vet clinics, SPCAs, or animal shelters. It is crucial to ensure your contact details on the NZCAR are up to date, especially during the Guy Fawkes period when pets may be frightened and prone to escaping.

But if a found animal does not have a microchip, or cannot be taken to a clinic or shelter, then the finder will usually post a photo somewhere online.

The newly merged platform features free "found" listings, making it an essential resource for pet owners whose animals may not be microchipped or registered. In this stressful time for pets and their guardians, the "super site" remains the best place to seek assistance.

While acknowledging the role of social media in reuniting lost pets with their owners, Lloyd reminds pet guardians that social media sites curate content, meaning not everyone will see their posts, and new lost animals can push their posts down the page. Companion Animals NZ recommends posting on the NZCAR/LostPet site first and then sharing the listing to Facebook, simplifying the management of the listing in one place. Listings on the site are live for four weeks but can be renewed indefinitely.

Ideally, pet guardians should be proactive and ensure their pets are microchipped and registered on the NZCAR. Lloyd notes that the registration step is sometimes overlooked, even though it's often the responsibility of the vet clinic that implants the chip. It's essential to differentiate between NZCAR registration and council registration for dogs.

If your pet does goes missing, recommends checking LostPet first, as all found animals taken to SPCA are listed there automatically. Secondly, Lloyd recommends a thorough physical search as a crucial second step, highlighting that cats tend to stay within a few houses of home and can be skilled at hiding, particularly when frightened or injured. Then, if you need to create a lost pet listing, it's free to do so on the "super site," whether your pet is microchipped or not. Only after this should you consider sharing your post on Facebook.

Lastly, Lloyd urges pet owners not to lose hope, sharing numerous stories of joyful reunions after long periods of separation over large distances. The NZ Companion Animal Register, launched in 2007, has registered 1,250,000 animals, including 700,000 cats, 530,000 dogs, 10,000 rabbits, and 700 horses. All animals adopted from the SPCA are registered on the NZCAR automatically at the time of adoption. Funds from the register are used to support desexing campaigns and other animal welfare projects.

LostPet.co.nz, formerly known as Pets on The Net, was established in 2002 and became a Companion Animals NZ service in 2017. Companion Animals New Zealand provides a 24-hour support service for lost and found pets at www.animalregister.co.nz or through their freephone number 0508 LOSTPET (567 873).

Find more from Companion Animals NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
