Councils Living Beyond Their Means Need To Stop Punishing The Ratepayer
Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 12:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Commenting on news that Hutt City Council rates could
jump by as much as 19.9%, Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser,
James Ross, said:
“When councils present the choice
of either massive rates rises or swingeing cuts to frontline
services, they are presenting a false dichotomy. Over the
last decade, council spending across the country on comms
staff, middle-managers and consultants has blown out beyond
all reason.
“With at last count 107 FTE staff on
over $100,000, clearly there is plenty of fat that can be
trimmed at Hutt City Council. Rather than stripping almost
20% more money from cash-strapped ratepayers year on year,
the council needs to take a hard look at whether these
high-earners are providing enough bang for
buck."
To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More