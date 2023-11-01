Early Feedback Sought On Dog Control In Dunedin

Dunedin (Wednesday, 1 November 2023) – Do Dunedin’s current dog control rules work? Where should dogs be allowed to go? Should they be on the leash or off in certain areas?

These are the types of issues the Dunedin City Council is now seeking early feedback on as it begins reviewing its Dog Control Policy and Dog Control Bylaw, ahead of formal consultation next year.

DCC Compliance Solutions Manager Ros MacGill says the policy and bylaw have rules to protect people and animals, including wildlife. For example, they set out where dogs can be taken, how they must be controlled and the rules around removing dog poo.

Ms MacGill says that as well as seeking people’s general views on dog control in Dunedin, the DCC is keen to receive feedback on rules in some specific locations.

“For example, dogs are not currently allowed in the CBD. We’re keen to know whether the rules in this area should be relaxed,” she says.

“Conversely, dogs are currently allowed off leash on the beach to the caves at Doctors Point. This is a popular beach for wildlife, so we’re asking for feedback on whether the rules here should be tightened.”

Other areas specifically asked about in an early engagement survey include the Caledonian Grounds, Redwood tracks, Mosgiel Memorial Garden track, Macandrew Bay, Broad Bay, Te Rauone, Woodside Glen and coastal dune areas.

Ms MacGill says responses to early engagement will help inform any proposed changes to the existing Dog Control Policy and Dog Control Bylaw, and formal consultation on these will take place around the middle of 2024. More information and an online survey are available online via www.dunedin.govt.nz/consultation. Feedback is open until the end of November 2023.

