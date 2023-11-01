Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire And Emergency Urges Caution With Fireworks

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency is urging people to think carefully before using fireworks this Guy Fawkes.

Fire and Emergency Community Education Manager Adrian Nacey says the weather forecast for this Guy Fawkes weekend is mixed, making it all the more important for people to check the conditions before they light.

"We are concerned by the risk fireworks pose especially during windy, dry conditions.

"This time of year is often windy in many parts of New Zealand, and as summer approaches vegetation in some areas is drying out and becoming more flammable.

"Before lighting any fireworks people should always check first using www.checkitsalright.nz, click on fireworks and then check it's alright to light."

Adrian Nacey is encouraging people to attend public fireworks displays instead of lighting their own.

But should people want to light their own fireworks, then they should be very careful.

"Fireworks can, and do, cause fires and injuries to the public," Nacey says.

"If you choose to use fireworks, use them carefully. You can find guidance on how to lessen the risk of fire and injury when setting off fireworks at www.checkitsalright.nz.

"We know people buy fireworks at Guy Fawkes and store them away to light over the summer months - last year we had several fires caused over the New Year period from fireworks.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We urge people not to stockpile fireworks this Guy Fawkes - particularly with the approaching El Nino weather conditions that could lead to hotter, drier and windier conditions in many parts of Aotearoa.

"There may also be restrictions on the use of fireworks in your area during summer, so it’s important to check if these have been put in place at www.checkitsalright.nz."

People should follow these simple tips for using fireworks safely:

- Don’t stockpile fireworks for use over the summer months.

- Before lighting any fireworks always check first using www.checkitsalright.nz, click on fireworks and then check it's alright to light.

- Check local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area.

- Make sure you have a safe set up when lighting fireworks, this means:

o Lighting them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire.

o Having a large bucket of water or hose at hand.

o Ensuring your fireworks are pointed at the sky and won’t end up in anything that can catch fire including buildings or vegetation.

o Being a good neighbour. Let people know around you if you’re planning to set fireworks off, especially those with pets and livestock.

o Disposing of your fireworks safely - soak them in water before you throw them out.

You can watch the following video about the damage fireworks can cause when they are not used in a safe manner: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_o23_qUj88

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Americans Helped Put Hamas In Power In Gaza

To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 