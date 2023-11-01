Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Former Financial Adviser Pleads Guilty To Dishonesty Offences

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – charged a former financial adviser with multiple dishonesty offences following an investigation into her conduct.

Natalie Ann Carter, a former Hawke’s Bay-based mortgage broker, was charged with the following offences:

  • Making a false document
  • Obtaining by deception
  • Using forged documents
  • Obstructing the exercise of the FMA’s powers
  • Making false or misleading statements

Ms Carter pleaded guilty to eight of the 15 charges filed against her in the Napier District Court today.

It is alleged that between 2018 and 2020, Ms Carter created various false documents for the purpose of obtaining home loans for herself and two clients. The documents were fake pay slips, contracts and employment verification forms from fictitious employers. In total, seven home loans were applied for, totalling $2.91m in value. At least three of the seven home loan applications were successful to the total value of $1,087,700.

Ms Carter’s engagement at the Hawke’s Bay-based brokerage was terminated in January 2020. The FMA was subsequently notified of several concerns, prompting an investigation. During the investigation, Ms Carter is alleged to have misled, deceived or attempted to deceive the FMA about the extent of the alleged offending.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In April 2021, Ms Carter applied to join another brokerage, with the intention of working under the firm’s Financial Advice Provider (FAP) licence as an Authorised Body, through a company that she owned. The FMA alleges that during the application process, Ms Carter made false or misleading statements on two FMA documents, which must be provided to the FMA where an Authorised Body joins an FAP licence holder. It is alleged that she failed to declare that she was being investigated for dishonesty and misrepresented the nature of the FMA’s investigation.

The lead charge under the Crimes Act carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment. The false or misleading statements charge under the FMC Act carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment a $200,000 fine, or both. The obstruction charge under the FMA Act carries a maximum penalty of a $300,000 fine.

In relation to the seven charges Ms Carter pleaded not guilty to, she has elected a Judge alone trial. She will next appear on 14 December 2023. This will be an administrative hearing.

Notes

The offences Ms Carter pleaded guilty are:

  • Making a false document under sections 256(1), and (2) of the Crimes Act (x2);
  • Obtaining by deception under section 240 of the Crimes Act (x2);
  • Attempting to obtain credit by deception under sections 72 and 240 of the Crimes Act (x2)
  • Using forged documents under s 257(1)(b) of the Crimes Act (x2).

The offences Ms Carter pleaded not guilty are:

  • Making a false document under sections 256(1) and (2) of the Crimes Act (x4);
  • Transferring a false document under section 256(5) of the Crimes Act (x1)
  • Obstructing the exercise of the FMA’s powers during an investigation under section 61(1)(e) of the Financial Markets Authority Act 2011 (FMA Act)(x1); and
  • Making false or misleading statements under section 512 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act)(x1).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Americans Helped Put Hamas In Power In Gaza

To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 