Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Slow Down And Buckle Up' Message Behind Regional Road Safety Collaboration

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

‘Watch your speed’ and ‘wear your seatbelt’ are everyday road safety messages that take on extra resonance across Canterbury this month.

The region is the focus of road safety activities aimed at improving driving behaviour through enhanced collaboration between local councils and Police.

Inspector Natasha Rodley, Road Policing Manager for Canterbury, says the activities will target areas across the district. Events throughout November will reinforce the need for drivers to take responsibility for their safety and that of their passengers when behind the wheel.

“As we head toward the end of the year, people can get distracted thinking about Christmas and holidays coming up. The tendency to rush and not pay attention to your speed can pose a risk to you and others on the roads. We know that even low-level speeding will have a significant effect on the outcome of a crash and the injuries received.”

Crash analysis data shows that speed is one of biggest contributing factors to road deaths and serious injuries in Canterbury, with one in five fatalities in the district from 2018-2022 attributed to excessive speed. It was a more common cause of fatal deaths for the period than alcohol (11.9 %), distraction (4%) and fatigue (4.2%).

Restraints, such as seatbelts, play a significant role in reducing deaths or serious injuries too.

Over the same period, there were 47 deaths and 82 serious injuries where restraints were not worn.

Police have identified certain periods of the month where they will target particular districts, with attention on seatbelt and speed enforcement.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

It includes a focus on the Christchurch metropolitan area in mid-November to coincide with Show Week. Other areas of focus throughout the month include Hurunui/Waimakariri, Selwyn, Timaru and Ashburton. The collaboration will be promoted by local councils within the respective districts.

During the month, police will adopt a “spot-and-stop” policy: Drivers will be pulled over if they are detected speeding and checks carried out to see if they and their passengers are also wearing seatbelts.

While enforcement is one intent of the procedure, Police will also share a flyer with drivers explaining the need to keep within speed limits, why even travelling just 1-to-10 kilometres an hour over the speed limit is unnecessarily risky, and how essential it is to use seatbelts at all times when riding in a vehicle.

“Wearing a seatbelt increases the chances of surviving a crash by 40%,” Ms Rodley says.

“A seatbelt supports you if you’re involved in a crash or if the vehicle you’re in stops suddenly. In these situations, the force on the seatbelts can be as much as 20 times a person’s weight. If a seatbelt isn’t worn, this is how hard a person would hit the inside of the vehicle.”

Further road safety collaboration between Police and councils is planned for 2024 and will focus on high-risk driving behaviours.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Americans Helped Put Hamas In Power In Gaza

To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 