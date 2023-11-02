Fatal House Fire, Hamilton
Thursday, 2 November 2023, 8:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a house fire overnight in
Hamilton.
Emergency services were called to the Gadsby
Place property shortly before midnight.
On arrival,
one person was found deceased.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the fire are under
way.
