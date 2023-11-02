Fatal Crash, Northern Taranaki
Thursday, 2 November 2023, 9:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on
Mokau Road in Northern Taranaki yesterday.
The crash
was reported shortly after 5:30pm, just north of Okau
Road.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are under
way.
To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More