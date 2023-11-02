Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Regarding Newlands Fatal Shooting

Police acknowledge an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report released today, in which the fatal shooting of Samuel Fakalago in Newlands, Wellington last year was justified.

This was a complex and rapidly evolving incident in which Mr Fakalago put a woman in serious danger and made violent threats toward Police.

Mr Fakalago held a knife to the woman’s throat, dragging her towards him. Police made repeated appeals for him to release the knife and the woman, however he failed to do so.

Officers considered the options available to them, and Mr Fakalago was subsequently shot by Police.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell says Police are forced to make quick decisions to keep people safe, and the decision to use lethal force is not something our officers ever want to do. It is always a last resort.

“I am confident the officers involved took the only option available to them in the circumstances to ensure the woman’s safety and prevent further harm,” Superintendent Parnell says.

