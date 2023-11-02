Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Regarding Newlands Fatal Shooting
Thursday, 2 November 2023, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge an Independent Police Conduct
Authority (IPCA) report released today, in which the fatal
shooting of Samuel Fakalago in Newlands, Wellington last
year was justified.
This was a complex and rapidly
evolving incident in which Mr Fakalago put a woman in
serious danger and made violent threats toward
Police.
Mr Fakalago held a knife to the woman’s
throat, dragging her towards him. Police made repeated
appeals for him to release the knife and the woman, however
he failed to do so.
Officers considered the options
available to them, and Mr Fakalago was subsequently shot by
Police.
Wellington District Commander Superintendent
Corrie Parnell says Police are forced to make quick
decisions to keep people safe, and the decision to use
lethal force is not something our officers ever want to do.
It is always a last resort.
“I am confident the
officers involved took the only option available to them in
the circumstances to ensure the woman’s safety and prevent
further harm,” Superintendent Parnell
says.
