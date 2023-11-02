Serious Crash, The Terrace, Central Wellington
Thursday, 2 November 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash on
The Terrace in central Wellington.
The crash was
reported at 11.15am.
The Terrace is closed at the
intersection with Aurora Terrace while Emergency Services
attend.
The Serious Crash Unit have been
advised.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
