Police Appeal For Information After Reports Of Powerline Tampering, Christchuch

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Canterbury Police are concerned the message is not getting through to individuals seen tampering with power lines and boxes in Christchurch.

In April, Police received a number of reports about suspicious activity around power lines in Canterbury, including tampering with power line cabling and boxes predominantly in the red zone area.

On Monday 30 October, Police were notified of two individuals seen tampering with the Orion network in the Woolston area.

“This behaviour is dangerous and has the potential to impact households living in the area,” Says Senior Sergeant Roy Appley.

Police urge residents to ring 111 immediately if you see anyone acting suspiciously around power poles and lines.

If you recognise those pictured below, contact police with that information on 105 and quote file number 220608/8767.

Police are also seeking further information about an older model white flat deck truck, pictured, that has been seen in the vicinity of damaged power lines.

If you have any information about or have seen this vehicle, please contact Police on 105.

Senior Sergeant Appley stresses that “if you come across live wires that are left hanging or jutting out of the ground, these could cause serious injury if touched and you should contact Orion immediately.”

If you see power equipment that’s been damaged, please call Orion on 0800 363 9898, day or night.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

