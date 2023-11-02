Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Than 17,500 People Learn Lifesaving Skills In Hato Hone St John Shocktober Campaign

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 8:42 pm
Press Release: Hato Hone St John

More than 17,500 people have been empowered with first aid and lifesaving skills, thanks to the annual Hato Hone St John Shocktober campaign.

Dozens of communities hosted free events across the country in October, with thousands of New Zealanders learning skills to assist when someone in cardiac arrest, including calling 111, how to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Jacci Tatnell, Hato Hone St John Head of Community Education, says the organisation is “absolutely thrilled” with the response to this year’s campaign.

“Hato Hone St John would like to sincerely thank the more than 17,500 people who joined us on our lifesaving mission.

“Your enthusiasm, along with the support of our major partner ASB and our incredible volunteers across the motu, means more New Zealanders have the knowledge and confidence to help save lives.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“By embracing our Shocktober campaign, you’ve played a crucial role in building a stronger, healthier, more resilient Aotearoa, and more people now have greater access to lifesaving help.”

Mark Graham, ASB Executive Manager Commercial Partnerships, says the organisation is a proud supporter of community lifesaving efforts.

“We know how critical first aid skills are and the difference they make in an emergency. The lifesaving skills imparted through the Shocktober campaign, along with having AEDs readily available in all our branches, is an important way we are stepping up for our community.”

This year’s Shocktober campaign, dubbed the Heartbeat Highway tour, had a particular focus on empowering people in rural and isolated communities, with a number of free events held in partnership with ASB, including in Kaitaia.

ASB Kaitaia Branch Manager James Phillips knows all too well how crucial lifesaving skills are after he and his staff helped a bank customer who experienced a cardiac arrest earlier this year.

“It’s surreal to think what could have happened if we hadn’t undergone proper training. That moment is a true testament to the importance of educating all New Zealanders with these essential skills,” he says.

Shocktober aims to tackle one of the leading causes of death in New Zealand: cardiac arrest.

About six people experience cardiac arrest every day, with only one in ten surviving. Despite the alarming statistics, survival rates can more than double if fast, effective treatment is administered by someone with the right skills.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hato Hone St John on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Breaking Up The Supermarket Duopoly

Someone better tell Mark Mitchell, because the two big supermarket gangs – the New World Crips and the Countdown Bloods – seem to be operating with flagrant disregard for the revised version of section 36 of the Commerce Act 1986. Arguably, their market dominance and related business practices are bad for consumers, and bad for competition. Good decent Kiwi shoppers are having to buy the essentials at exorbitant prices because… There aren’t enough regulatory cops on the supermarket beat that are willing and able to stop them. More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 