Arrest following search warrants in Massey, West Auckland

Yesterday, West Auckland Police conducted a series of search warrants across the West Auckland area as part of Operation Cobalt.

As a result, one man has been arrested on serious drug related charges and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Benjamin Bergin says, “This arrest is an example of the ongoing work being carried out as part of Operation Cobalt across New Zealand, targeting illegal activity by gang members and their associates.”

Multiple teams, including staff from the Armed Offenders Squad, Offender Prevention, Neighbourhood Policing and the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team, coordinated the search warrants.

Two properties in the Massey area were searched and illicit drugs and firearms were located.

“During our search at a property on Don Buck Road, we came across a clandestine laboratory being used to manufacture methamphetamine.

“The supply and distribution of meth has a hugely negative impact on our communities and affects some of the most vulnerable members.

“Police work to disrupt and dismantle the ability to produce meth, and we will continue to target those who are causing untold harm to families and individuals in our communities,” Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Bergin says.

Staff have seized approximately 2kg of pseudoephedrine, a rifle and ammunition from the address.

A man was taken into custody and charged at the scene.

The 46-year-old man is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today on the following charges:

• Manufacturing of methamphetamine

• Possession of equipment, material, and pre-cursors with intent to

manufacture

• Unlawful possession of a firearm

• Unlawful possession of ammunition

If you have any concerns about suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, contact Police on 105, or 111 if there is an immediate danger.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously though Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

