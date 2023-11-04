Update: Serious Crash, SH1 Auckland Harbour Bridge - Waitematā
Saturday, 4 November 2023, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1, Auckland Harbour Bridge southbound, has
now re-opened
following a motorbike crash around
12:10pm.
One person was transported to hospital in a
serious condition, and enquiries
into the circumstances
of the crash are ongoing.
Police would like to thank
motorists for their
patience.
Electoral Commission: 2023 General Election Official Results
The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2023 General Election.The National Party has two fewer seats, Te Pāti Māori has gained two, and the Green Party has gained one more.
· The number of seats in Parliament on these results will be 123.
· The National Party has 48 seats compared with 50 on election night.
· Te Pāti Māori has 6 seats compared with 4 on election night.
· The Green Party has 15 seats compared with 14 on election night.More
Alastair Thompson: Winston’s Direction Is Set By Arithmetic
We’ve now got the final results of the 2023 election – and the picture is much as expected. National has lost 2 seats - as expected, and not enough to create a problem with formation. Te Pati Maori has gained 2 seats – a stunning victory – taking all the Maori Seats – a long time objective and establishing a significant - and possibly enduring Parliamentary power block for Maori interests in Parliament. Greens also gained 1 seat. And is technically (but not practically) able to form a Govt. with National – at 63 seats this would be a near bare majority... More