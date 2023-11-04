Fireworks Banned From Beach And Dunes At Piha

Local conservation group Pest free Piha has erected signs at entrances to Piha Beach and Waitetura (North Piha) pointing out that fireworks are banned on the beach, dunes and carparks throughout Piha. “A bylaw banning fireworks in all public places in Piha has existed since 2014”, says the group’s Operations Manager Peter Hosking, “but it is often ignored.”

Hosking notes that NZ dotterels on the foreshore, little blue penguins in the rocks, grey-faced petrels on the cliffs and other native fauna at Piha are all in breeding mode with either eggs or chicks. “This is the worst possible time for them to be disturbed by loud explosions and flaming fireworks”, he says. “Some will leave, never to return. This is exasperating for our team who have enabled these birds by controlling predators and restoring native habitat”.

“We’d like fireworks banned throughout Piha” he says, pointing out that native fauna are also affected by backyard displays and that domestic pets are impacted as well. “Public surveys have long showed majority support for banning fireworks, including on private property. As recently as this week, data released by AA Insurance showed that 53% of those surveyed want a ban on backyard fireworks and another 20% want them banned altogether.”

The group’s signs are temporary and will be taken down in a week or so, although they may go up again for New Year’s Eve.

