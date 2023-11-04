Fireworks Banned From Beach And Dunes At Piha
Saturday, 4 November 2023, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Pest free Piha
Local conservation group Pest free Piha has erected signs
at entrances to Piha Beach and Waitetura (North Piha)
pointing out that fireworks are banned on the beach, dunes
and carparks throughout Piha. “A bylaw banning fireworks
in all public places in Piha has existed since 2014”, says
the group’s Operations Manager Peter Hosking, “but it is
often ignored.”
Hosking notes that NZ dotterels on
the foreshore, little blue penguins in the rocks, grey-faced
petrels on the cliffs and other native fauna at Piha are all
in breeding mode with either eggs or chicks. “This is the
worst possible time for them to be disturbed by loud
explosions and flaming fireworks”, he says. “Some will
leave, never to return. This is exasperating for our team
who have enabled these birds by controlling predators and
restoring native habitat”.
“We’d like fireworks
banned throughout Piha” he says, pointing out that native
fauna are also affected by backyard displays and that
domestic pets are impacted as well. “Public surveys have
long showed majority support for banning fireworks,
including on private property. As recently as this week,
data released by AA Insurance showed that 53% of those
surveyed want a ban on backyard fireworks and another 20%
want them banned altogether.”
The group’s signs
are temporary and will be taken down in a week or so,
although they may go up again for New Year’s
Eve.
We’ve now got the final results of the 2023 election – and the picture is much as expected. National has lost 2 seats - as expected, and not enough to create a problem with formation. Te Pati Maori has gained 2 seats – a stunning victory – taking all the Maori Seats – a long time objective and establishing a significant - and possibly enduring Parliamentary power block for Maori interests in Parliament. Greens also gained 1 seat. And is technically (but not practically) able to form a Govt. with National – at 63 seats this would be a near bare majority... More