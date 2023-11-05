Police Continue To Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Jordan
Sunday, 5 November 2023, 5:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
More than 30 Police and Land Search and Rescue personnel
are continuing to search for sightings of Jordan, who was
last seen on October 29.
Jordan is 29 and was reported
missing after he did not return from his travel to the
Wentworth Valley area last Sunday. He is pictured here
with his dog, which is likely with him. The pair often
go on walks in the bush.
Police suspect Jordan is
still in the Wentworth Valley Road area and this is where
search teams are focusing. There will also be a police drone
flying in the area and possibly other aircraft.
He is
175-178cm tall, of a small thin build and with brown bushy
hair.
Police ask anyone with information on Jordan’s
whereabouts to please contact 105 and reference the file
number
231101/9734.
