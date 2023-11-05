Police Continue To Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Jordan

More than 30 Police and Land Search and Rescue personnel are continuing to search for sightings of Jordan, who was last seen on October 29.

Jordan is 29 and was reported missing after he did not return from his travel to the Wentworth Valley area last Sunday. He is pictured here with his dog, which is likely with him. The pair often go on walks in the bush.

Police suspect Jordan is still in the Wentworth Valley Road area and this is where search teams are focusing. There will also be a police drone flying in the area and possibly other aircraft.

He is 175-178cm tall, of a small thin build and with brown bushy hair.

Police ask anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts to please contact 105 and reference the file number 231101/9734.

