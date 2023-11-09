Activists Will Raise Awareness Of Animal Cruelty On New Zealand Cup Day



Animal Rights activists are set to protest on the first day of Christchurch’s Cup and Show week, expressing grave concerns over the exploitation of racehorses whilst tens of thousands of attendees will turn up to this so called 'blood sport'. The activists will hold these race goers accountable for contributing to the devastation and exploitation of these animals.

This will be the second recurring year where the Christchurch chapter of Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) has protested at the entrance gates of Riccarton Raceway during Cup and Show week.

"Last year, when we protested outside Riccarton we were met with crowds of racegoers who physically and verbally abused the volunteers, with one attendee, “hurling a full can of alcohol at a female protester”, says CPR spokesperson, Sarah Jackson.

Sarah states, "The event that is dubbed ‘the biggest party of the year’ has been known to generate 4.5 million dollars for the local economy, but this comes at the expense of animals who are exploited and abused whilst further exacerbating our problem gambling culture."

The Coalition for Protection of Racehorses, who advocate in Australia and NZ on issues such as confinement and isolation, tongue ties, whips, two-year-old racing, jumps racing, deaths on track, and more, have previously released statistics that deemed 2023 as the deadliest year on record, with a horse dying on average every two days on an Australian track. Ten of these horses were two years old or younger when they died. Horses can live up to 30 years in their natural environment. On track or behind the scenes, they may only live up to 5 years old.

