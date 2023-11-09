West Auckland Burglar Arrested, Faces Over 40 Charges

Some great work from Police staff in West Auckland has
led to the arrest of a recidivous burglar, who faced the
Court today on over 40 burglary and other charges.
On
27 October, Police responded to the burglary of a commercial
premises on South Titrangi Road in Titirangi.
Police
found fingerprints of an alleged offender at the scene and
matched them to a 27-year-old male with an extensive
criminal history.
During their investigation, Police
were able to link the alleged offender to a series of other
burglaries and incidents of theft in West Auckland, by using
CCTV footage and other means.
Yesterday, Police
arrested the offender at an address in Green
Bay.
Inspector Jason Edwards, Area Commander for the
Waitematā West District, says the arrest was the result of
quick and excellent work from Police staff in New
Lynn.
“With the help of our New Lynn-based team,
Constable Ben Ferguson was able to link the alleged offender
to a host of other burglaries and thefts in the area and
take him into custody within two days of being tasked with
the job.
“This is another example of our staff
responding and apprehending those who are committing
offending against businesses in our
communities.”
The 27-year-old male appeared in the
Waitākere District Court this morning charged with over 40
theft and burglary
offences.
