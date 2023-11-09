West Auckland Burglar Arrested, Faces Over 40 Charges

Some great work from Police staff in West Auckland has led to the arrest of a recidivous burglar, who faced the Court today on over 40 burglary and other charges.

On 27 October, Police responded to the burglary of a commercial premises on South Titrangi Road in Titirangi.

Police found fingerprints of an alleged offender at the scene and matched them to a 27-year-old male with an extensive criminal history.

During their investigation, Police were able to link the alleged offender to a series of other burglaries and incidents of theft in West Auckland, by using CCTV footage and other means.

Yesterday, Police arrested the offender at an address in Green Bay.

Inspector Jason Edwards, Area Commander for the Waitematā West District, says the arrest was the result of quick and excellent work from Police staff in New Lynn.

“With the help of our New Lynn-based team, Constable Ben Ferguson was able to link the alleged offender to a host of other burglaries and thefts in the area and take him into custody within two days of being tasked with the job.

“This is another example of our staff responding and apprehending those who are committing offending against businesses in our communities.”

The 27-year-old male appeared in the Waitākere District Court this morning charged with over 40 theft and burglary offences.

