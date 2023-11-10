Incident at Auckland Airport

Senior Sergeant Wendy Pickering, Area Commander Auckland Airport:

Police have assisted our emergency responder colleagues with an incident at Auckland Airport this morning.

A domestic Air New Zealand flight from Queenstown was reported to be having suspected hydraulic issues, that may have affected the plane’s ability to land safely.

Police were among those standing by to respond to a possible emergency landing.

However, the plane was able to land safely with its landing gear down, and on time at around 11.07am.

There were no injuries to anyone on board.

