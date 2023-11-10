Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Early Results From Harbour Monitoring Show Localised Impact From Sinkhole Incident

Friday, 10 November 2023, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Watercare

Watercare says early results from its environmental monitoring of the Waitematā Harbour are reassuring and indicate the impact of the overflows from the Ōrākei Main Sewer blockage seems to be localised.

It’s been three weeks since a wastewater bypass put a stop to the high-volume overflows into the Waitematā Harbour that began when a sinkhole formed above the major wastewater pipe in Parnell and blocked it when the ground caved in.

Watercare environmental care manager Dr Nathaniel Wilson says water sampling in the harbour and oyster sampling are key components of its environmental monitoring programme.

“Our sampling programme will continue until at least Christmas, so while it is too soon to reach conclusions, what we’re seeing so far indicates the impact of the overflows is concentrated on the area in the immediate vicinity of the overflow locations – Mechanics Bay across to Wynyard Quarter.

“The nature of the harbour means there was sufficient dispersion and dilution to significantly reduce the impact to water quality at locations further from the discharge point. This dynamic harbour environment is why most of Auckland’s swimming beaches had green water quality pins on Safeswim soon after the overflows ended.

“It also appears that most of the solid matter had settled in the pipe and didn’t come out at the overflow point. This is why we haven’t seen wastewater debris washing up on beaches or visible on the surface of the harbour.”

Routine beach and harbour inspections have now stopped, although additional Safeswim testing will continue through November.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Oyster bags strategically placed at various locations in the harbour are tested fortnightly to measure build-up of bacteria, viruses and metals.

“Shellfish sampling indicates there were high levels of bacterial and viral indicators close to the discharge location while the overflows were occurring, which is to be expected. The good news is these levels dropped significantly when the overflows had stopped.

“It’s important to note that this sampling is to complement our environmental monitoring – not to demonstrate that the shellfish is safe to eat. General health advice – as specified on the Auckland Regional Public Health Service’s website – is to avoid eating shellfish from urban areas because of the risk from a wide range of contaminants.”

Dr Wilson says while the early results indicate the impact is highly localised, Watercare is committed to doing what it can to protect and enhance the wider Waitematā Harbour.

“We’re following guidance from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and hope to have conversations with other organisations that work to protect and restore the harbour.

“This could mean contributing to existing mussel bed restoration programmes and looking for opportunities to improve the areas immediately around the discharge locations.”

Update on the Ōrākei Main Sewer and bypass solution

Watercare head of service delivery Sharon Danks says the bypass pumping solution is working well.

“It’s been three weeks now since the high-volume overflows stopped. We do have some issues with the pumps blocking from time to time, so we are always urging our customers to only flush the 3Ps – pee, poo and toilet paper.

“We’ve also managed to partially open the ‘stoplog’ – the steel fabricated door inside Ōrākei Main Sewer – to allow low levels of wastewater flows through the pipe. This removes the risk of overflows at times of the day when flows are higher than average, and reduces the risk of overflows in wet weather.

“There are still some large boulders inside the pipe and we hope to remove these before Christmas, once all the necessary safety measures are in place.

“The design for the sewer’s repair is progressing well. We hope to have the materials for this arrive in the country before Christmas so we can start construction early in the new year.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Watercare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Abortion Rights Offer The Best Chance Of Beating Donald Trump

Although US opinion polls continue to track the declining popularity of Joe Biden, Democrats still scored important victories this week in a variety of state and municipal elections and, in a crucial referendum held in Ohio, on abortion rights. Some of the key victories were in states that Trump won by wide margins in 2020. While not the only factor, these results indicate that the abortion issue will continue to provide the Democrats with their best chance of holding onto the White House. More


Alastair Thompson: MMP Comes Of Age - A Broader View

Christopher Luxon remains in the box seat to form the next government following the counting of special votes. Meanwhile the Greens & Te Pati Maori are riding high, but with a vacuum still unfilled in leadership on the left. More importantly, in the two weeks since the poll, MMP has not really functioned as it's supposed to and Luxon is still not the "Incoming Prime Minister." Until he can command the confidence of the house, he's just the Leader of the National Party. More


 
 


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released
The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 