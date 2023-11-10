Update – Dean Kahukiwa Homicide

Police investigating the murder of Foxton man, Dean Kahukiwa, are seeking sightings of two vehicles seen on Reeve Street on the night of the arson.

Police were alerted to an Arson on Reeve Street in Foxton, 4:30 am Wednesday 27 September, following which a man was located deceased inside the property and a homicide investigation was launched.

Police continue to analyse reports relating to the Post-mortem and scene examinations, and are considering further forensic testing.

Police are working to narrow down the time of death, and investigate what the link is between the murder and the arson.

Police have identified a dark coloured Ford Ranger or similar and a dark coloured sedan were on Reeve Street at the time of the arson, and we are seeking any sightings or CCTV footage of the vehicles early morning, Wednesday 27 September.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, have CCTV footage around the time, or sighted the vehicles please contact Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 230927/1551.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org



