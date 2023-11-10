Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Fabulous Rangiora Op Shop Fashion Show On 2 December 2023 - 1pm Good Street Plaza

Friday, 10 November 2023, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Rangiora Op Shop Fashion

Organisers of the Fabulous Rangiora Op Shop Fashion Show are pleased to announce details and the excellent local sponsors for the event on 2 Dec in the Good St Plaza. Sam Fisher of Rangiora Hacks says “We’ve been lucky to get Rangiora people keen to support a fun day out, local businesses and our fantastic Op Shops, on 2 Dec in the Good Street Plaza.”

Local hero Geoffrey Hall will MC at the event and promises variety and fun.

All proceeds go back to the Op Shops who enter. The icing on the cake for this fundraiser is the Hidden Treasure Auction led by local heroes The Property Brokers Kirstyn and Dayan. They will curate items the shops have received which are more unusual, and auction them. Profits will go to the local shop.

Local Heroes - Sponsors
Kirstyn and Dayan Property Brokers (auction)
Geoffrey Hall our fabulous MC (Hall&Co)
Rangiora New World has provided the main prize for the event!
CompassFM (104.9- 103.7) are supporting with radio broadcasts
RSA Club (venue if wet – 16 December at the Club)
Moffat Mathews Photography
The Plaza inhabitants
The Rangiora RSA Club Standby date and venue [16 Dec]
The Waimakariri District Council - who are always good sports,
Ashley Tow Taxi -Who’s gonna drive your car home? Or lend us a flat deck truck?
Local business operator Kirstyn Barnett is supporting local business and Op Shops – “Our retailers are vital members of North Canterbury and we all know 2023 and the years before have been tough so it’s time to celebrate we’re on the road to better things.

Business Owner Murray Irvine (Bright Realty) says the Plaza and tenants here are a lifeblood of Rangiora activity and he is calling on more activities to liven Rangiora CBD up.

Sam Fisher says our Op Shops gives Rangiora possibly the highest NZ ratio of Goodwill Shops to population, “Three times I’ve had guests to Rangiora who first visited Op Shops. This Show is to let these fantastic community shops shine. We can report that all 8 of the Rangiora shops and Oxford’s Budget Boutique said yes! Next week we will start to promote the auction items.

Four fashion parades will show off a sample of the best that local op shops have to offer, women’s and men’s daywear, a Going Out section for the more sophisticated garments. These three runway walks will be kicked off by the fabulous Kid’s, Lookin and Feelin Good Parade. The audience will be part of selecting the best for some donated prizes.

The local retailers in the Plaza will welcome the guests and The Coffee Run Cafe will stay open for lunch and to sell some great coffee. To join the event find Street legal Shoes and the very stylish Crawford Hill Jewellery on High Street and go down the alley to the Plaza, when you get to Thom’s Chop Shop and Salon Van Nail Beauty you will see the stage and the runway next to the Feed Shack (who have the best pet food advice you will find).

The shops need more volunteers, clean ready to wear clothing, and customers. They became frontline when people needed urgent support.

Lesley Ottey Eco Educate (Sustainable Resource Education) says “We are becoming more aware about textile waste, we can all improve things by buying smarter, shopping second hand , repairing, and upcycling.”

In 2018 audit for waste in Christchurch says the amount of fashion and textile waste was 6397 tonnes for that year. Education and op shops both help!

Rangiora Op Shops have had a terrible time coming out of lockdown, the homelessness effects, and COVID 19. The 10 Op Shops between them provide clothes, furniture, household items, and some Counselling support and emergency housing, or the funds may be used for Hospice, Animal Shelters, Elderly or Disabled care, Night Shelters, prisoner aid or Refuge support.

Organisers The Rangiora Hacks(some old hacks finding ways to make Rangiora even better) are promising a fantastic runway show - The Fabulous Rangiora Op Shop Fashion Show - with talented local theatre Director Claire Berenstein ensuring there will be something for everyone.

 

Hope Op Shop 113 East Belt
Thrive Op Shop - Christchurch City MissionGables Arcade, 96 High Street
Salvation Army Family Store15 Albert st
Hato Hone St John Retail Store (St John)·27 Ashley St
SPCA Op Shop Rangiora3/199 High Street Rangiora 
Red Cross Shop Rangiora94 Victoria St
Nurse Maude Hospice shop73 High Street
Trinity Methodist176 King Street Rangiora
Budget BoutiqueMain St Oxford

