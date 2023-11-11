Serious Incident: Stoke

Attributed to Detective Inspector Lex Bruning.

Tasman Police are at the scene of serious incident in Stoke this evening.

Police were called to an Orchard Street address just after 7pm.

Police will remain at the scene overnight, and public are asked to avoid the area.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

