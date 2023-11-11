Update: Serious Crash, SH 1, Mount Pleasant

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 at Mount Pleasant, south of Picton, last night.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to Police at around 9pm yesterday.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the crash scene.

The road has now reopened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

