Road blocked, SH 30, Rotoma - Bay of Plenty

A freight truck with a trailer containing wood chips has rolled on SH 30 near Rotoma and is currently blocking the road.

The driver of the vehicle is not reported to have any serious injuries.

Traffic management is being put in place at the scene.

However, traffic in the area is congested, and motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel until the truck can be righted and towed.

