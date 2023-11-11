Serious crash, SH2 Tangoio - Eastern

Emergency services are responding to a serious two vehicle crash involving two cars on Tangoio Settlement Road (SH 2), Tangoio.

It was reported around 1:15pm and one person is in a critical condition.

Both lanes of the road are blocked.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

