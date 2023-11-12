Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Ellerslie Homicide

Sunday, 12 November 2023, 6:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City CIB.

Police investigating the murders of Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han Chong are today in a position to provide further information.

A post-mortem on Mei was completed yesterday and found she died from blunt force injuries to her head. This news is understandably distressing to her family, in particular Mei and Joseph’s son.

Mei was a 5-foot-tall, 67-year-old woman, weighing no more than 45 kilograms. It is beyond comprehension for the family as to how something like this could happen to Mei and Joseph.

The Police investigation has been fast-moving and led us to numerous scenes across a large part of Auckland. In recent days, Police have executed search warrants at a number of addresses and seized two vehicles we believe are linked to the murders.

CCTV has helped us to identify the suspicious activity of a vehicle and two people at and around the scene in Celtic Crescent, Ellerslie between 1.08am and 3.47am on Sunday 5 November, including the victim’s car leaving the address at 3.47am.

Police now know the two vehicles, including the stolen family car were together driving around the Ellerslie area for some time, and ask if anyone saw them to please contact Police.

We still want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity or the victims’ blue Kia Rio car around Kereru Grove in Greenhithe or Hall Road in Glenfield, any time between the early hours of Sunday November 5 and Thursday November 9.

When Police recovered the Kia Rio, it was displaying different number plates to what should have been on the car. The number plates start with the letters MDM. If this registers with you, or you have CCTV footage of a blue Kia Rio displaying these plates in timeframe mentioned, please contact us.

A scene examination is ongoing at the Ellerslie address where Joseph Kwok was found deceased, and Police will continue to have a presence here for [the coming days?].

On behalf of all the investigators working on this case, I would like to thank the members of the public who have contacted Police with information, and urge anyone who may be able to assist our investigation, especially in regard to sightings of the vehicle, to please get in touch.

About Joseph Kwok and Mei Chong

Joseph and Mei began their life in New Zealand in 1988 after moving from Hong Kong.

Both had large families, who they cared for and supported. Mei was one of seven siblings, while Joseph was one of six. Mei’s siblings live abroad, while two of Josephs siblings are in New Zealand,

In Hong Kong, Mei had been a nurse before becoming a midwife. She was a supportive mother to her and Joseph’s son – their only child – and a loving wife.

When Mei came to New Zealand she felt the language barrier would be an issue for her as a nurse, so focused on her family. This including supporting her son as he too began a career in medicine.

Mei enjoyed reading, following current affairs, and being a supportive mother and wife. She had close friends in Hong Kong and enjoyed catching up with them when visiting.

Although very small in stature, she was strong-minded and passionate about issues that were dear to her.

Joseph was an orthopaedic nurse for many years. He was happy in his own world and cared about supporting his family and doing a good job in his chosen profession. He was still working incredibly hard, and got home from work at 11.30pm the night before he was murdered.

Joseph and Mei were a loving couple whose careers involved helping other people.

Our thoughts are with them and their grieving family.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
