Name Release, Stoke Homicide

Nelson Bays Police are now able to name the man that died following an assault in Stoke on Friday night.

He was 48-year-old James Whitikau Barton from Nelson.

Our thoughts are with his family and Police are continuing to investigate and hold those involved responsible for their actions.

We have a small, hard-working team who has been dedicated to piecing together the events that have unfolded leading up to Whitikau’s death in order to identify those responsible.

A post-mortem has also been completed in Christchurch.

Staff from across the Tasman District will be adding to our efforts in the coming days to provide further assistance and support to the investigation team.

A scene examination at the property on Orchard Street has now been completed and we are confident in the progress made in our enquiries.

Police also remain interested in anyone that has information about, or has seen, a white BMW X5 station wagon with the registration BMW693.

Anyone who has seen that car is encouraged to report it to Police via 105 referencing 231110/4270 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

