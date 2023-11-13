UPDATE Serious Crash - Cobham Drive, Hamilton

One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition following

a crash on Cobham Drive earlier this morning.

Around 3:50am a vehicle was reported to have collided with a tree.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and cordons remain in place at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

