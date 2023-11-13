Have You Seen Stewart?

63-year-old Stewart Willis was last believed to be at his home address on Colombo Street, Christchurch, early August and has been missing since then.

Police have conducted a number of enquiries in Christchurch, however, have not yet located Stewart.

Stewart’s last location has been identified as near Mt Prospect on Kakapo Road, Te Anau, on 26 October.

Stewart is a very quiet man and lives a very solitary life, but Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and want to know he is safe.

Police do not know where Stewart is, but we believe he could still be in the area near Te Anau.

If you have seen Stewart or have any information which may assist Police in locating him please contact Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘update report’ please reference file number: 230807/7610.

© Scoop Media

