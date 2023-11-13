Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Instrumental In Aiding The Arrest Of Alleged Armed Robbers

Monday, 13 November 2023, 5:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Pukekohe community has helped Police with the arrest of seven alleged offenders today, Monday 13 November.

It follows the aggravated robbery of a commercial premises on West Street in Pukekohe this morning.

Police were notified at around 10.09am that a group of six masked offenders, two armed with weapons (not firearms), had entered the premises demanding tobacco products.

The owner was inside at the time and was able to move quickly away from the group.

A seventh alleged offender transported the group to the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The alleged offenders stole a number of items including cigarettes and other tobacco products, before fleeing and travelling to a nearby address in Pukekohe.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter says the community’s help was pivotal in helping Police track down the alleged offenders.

“Several members of the public have observed the robbery and contacted Police, providing a number of updates to us that led to the arrest of all seven alleged offenders.

“We are currently working through an investigation which includes conducting a scene examination of the premises, and at the address in Pukekohe where the offenders were located.

"We also recovered the stolen vehicle at the address and managed to recover most of the stolen items.”

Inspector Hunter says the alleged offenders are aged between 12 and 18.

“Six of the seven alleged offenders are youths, and we are currently considering charges of aggravated robbery and other offences, pertaining to the stolen vehicle.

“We are providing support to the victim and will continue to support them throughout this case.

“Most especially, we would like to thank those members of the public who acted quickly to notify us of their observations, which proved pivotal in these quick apprehensions.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Prescription Fees Are No Way To Fund Cancer Drugs

Who is this Christopher Luxon fellow, really? Over the past two years, we have had so many invitations to find the pearl in the oyster. Alas, Luxon has been more like one of those bad first dates that keep on asking for a chance to start again, and again, and all those attempted re-sets do is remind you why it was never going to work out. Now that he’s moved in next door as the Prime Minister... We all have to make the best of it though, right..? More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 