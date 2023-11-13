Public Instrumental In Aiding The Arrest Of Alleged Armed Robbers

The Pukekohe community has helped Police with the arrest of seven alleged offenders today, Monday 13 November.

It follows the aggravated robbery of a commercial premises on West Street in Pukekohe this morning.

Police were notified at around 10.09am that a group of six masked offenders, two armed with weapons (not firearms), had entered the premises demanding tobacco products.

The owner was inside at the time and was able to move quickly away from the group.

A seventh alleged offender transported the group to the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The alleged offenders stole a number of items including cigarettes and other tobacco products, before fleeing and travelling to a nearby address in Pukekohe.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter says the community’s help was pivotal in helping Police track down the alleged offenders.

“Several members of the public have observed the robbery and contacted Police, providing a number of updates to us that led to the arrest of all seven alleged offenders.

“We are currently working through an investigation which includes conducting a scene examination of the premises, and at the address in Pukekohe where the offenders were located.

"We also recovered the stolen vehicle at the address and managed to recover most of the stolen items.”

Inspector Hunter says the alleged offenders are aged between 12 and 18.

“Six of the seven alleged offenders are youths, and we are currently considering charges of aggravated robbery and other offences, pertaining to the stolen vehicle.

“We are providing support to the victim and will continue to support them throughout this case.

“Most especially, we would like to thank those members of the public who acted quickly to notify us of their observations, which proved pivotal in these quick apprehensions.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

