Update: Cobham Drive, Hamilton Crash

One person has died following a crash on Cobham Drive in Hamilton early yesterday (13 November).

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at 3.50am.

The driver – the sole occupant of the car – was transported to hospital

in a critical condition and subsequently passed away.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

