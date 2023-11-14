Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nigel Latta Unveils Scam Psychology In New Plymouth Presentation

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Primo

New Plymouth, New Zealand – Primo is thrilled to bring you an eye-opening evening with renowned psychologist and presenter Nigel Latta, as he tackles the pressing issue of online scams in a captivating one-hour presentation followed by an interactive Q&A session with the audience. This highly anticipated event will take place TONIGHT, Tuesday, November 14th, 2023, at 7.00 pm, at the prestigious Theatre Royal within the TSB Showplace, New Plymouth.

The Psychological Firewall: Protecting Ourselves in the Digital Age

In a digital era fraught with increasing scams and cyber threats, it has become imperative for both organisations and individuals to fortify their defences against this modern scourge. While technological advancements play a pivotal role in this endeavour, the need for a 'psychological firewall' is just as critical as the digital one. As technology evolves, scammers adeptly adjust their tactics to exploit the psychological vulnerabilities inherent in all of us.

It is perfect timing as this week is also International Fraud Awareness Week, and also coinciding with Cyber Security Awareness last week. There is no better time to arm yourself with tools for navigating the online world.

Informed by extensive research, expert interviews, and interactions with both scammers and their victims during the filming of "You've been scammed" for TVNZ1, Nigel Latta will enlighten the audience on the intricate psychology of scams. He will shed light on the specific traits that scammers exploit and share simple, effective strategies for safeguarding oneself against their malicious designs.

Speaking with Nigel Latta, he says for those who have watched his series, it will still be valuable to attend tonight’s show as there will be plenty of information he will deliver that never made it on to the screens.

Cont…

Key Speakers and Performers

  • Nigel Latta: Renowned Psychologist, TV presenter, author & documentary producer, Nigel Latta will lead the presentation, sharing his insights and expertise on the psychology of scams.
  • Special Guest MC Craig Young: Craig Young, CEO of TUANZ (Tech Users Association of New Zealand), will serve as the event's Master of Ceremonies.

Schedule

The event will commence at 7.00 pm with Nigel Latta's engaging one-hour presentation. Following the presentation, the floor will open for an interactive Q&A session, providing the audience with a unique opportunity to engage with the expert and gain valuable insights.

Ticket Information

Tickets for this exceptional event are available for purchase through the Ticketek website. Be sure not to miss out on this opportunity to enhance your knowledge and protect yourself against scams. Last Chance Tickets are priced at $20 (+ booking fee).

Sponsors

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors who have made this event possible:

  • Primo
  • PSL Productions
  • Baker Tilly Staples Rodway
  • Power Related Services Ltd (PRSL) Taranaki
  • The Advisers
  • More FM Taranaki
  • New Plymouth District Council
  • TUANZ (Tech Users Association NZ)
  • Mad Media
  • TGM

Join us tonight at the Theatre Royal in New Plymouth, for an enlightening evening with Nigel Latta, as we unravel the secrets of scam psychology and discover how to protect ourselves in the digital age.

