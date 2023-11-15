New Chief Children’s Commissioner Invites Children And Young People To Shape Advocacy Priorities

Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission wants to know what is most important to the mokopuna of Aotearoa New Zealand.

A simple one-question online survey, launched today, asks: ‘In your world, what matters most?’

Designed for children up to age 18 and care-experienced young people up to age 25, the survey is also open to whānau members and the adults who play important roles in their lives, including wider whānau, hapū, iwi and community organisations.

New Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad says the survey is just one way she and the board of Mana Mokopuna, Deputy Chair Donna Matahaere-Atariki, Ronelle Baker, Josiah Tualamali'i, and Dr Julie Wharewera-Mika hope to hear from young people as they set the organisation’s strategic priorities for the next four years.

Mana Mokopuna will regularly engage with a range of communities to help bridge the gap between government decision-making and what’s actually happening for mokopuna and their whānau across the motu.

The responses from this survey will build on mokopuna views and voices shared with the office over the past 18 months.

“As the Independent Crown Entity advocating for and with children and young people, it’s vital that our work is grounded in the views, experiences and aspirations of mokopuna, and that we understand those of the whānau, hapū, iwi and community organisations that support them too,” says Dr Achmad.

“I’m excited to hear from young people about what matters to them and what they want to see Mana Mokopuna focus on. I know they have incredible ideas and are wise about the big issues facing us as a country and as a world.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Whether it’s something they want to change, a cause they believe in, or any other important issue, I thank them for sharing it with us. We want the experiences, ideas and aspirations of mokopuna to inform our advocacy work.”

Find the survey in English and te reo Māori. The survey closes at midnight on Sunday 26 November.

© Scoop Media

