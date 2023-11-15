Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Chief Children’s Commissioner Invites Children And Young People To Shape Advocacy Priorities

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Children and Young Peoples Commission

Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission wants to know what is most important to the mokopuna of Aotearoa New Zealand.

A simple one-question online survey, launched today, asks: ‘In your world, what matters most?’

Designed for children up to age 18 and care-experienced young people up to age 25, the survey is also open to whānau members and the adults who play important roles in their lives, including wider whānau, hapū, iwi and community organisations.

New Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad says the survey is just one way she and the board of Mana Mokopuna, Deputy Chair Donna Matahaere-Atariki, Ronelle Baker, Josiah Tualamali'i, and Dr Julie Wharewera-Mika hope to hear from young people as they set the organisation’s strategic priorities for the next four years.

Mana Mokopuna will regularly engage with a range of communities to help bridge the gap between government decision-making and what’s actually happening for mokopuna and their whānau across the motu.

The responses from this survey will build on mokopuna views and voices shared with the office over the past 18 months.

“As the Independent Crown Entity advocating for and with children and young people, it’s vital that our work is grounded in the views, experiences and aspirations of mokopuna, and that we understand those of the whānau, hapū, iwi and community organisations that support them too,” says Dr Achmad.

“I’m excited to hear from young people about what matters to them and what they want to see Mana Mokopuna focus on. I know they have incredible ideas and are wise about the big issues facing us as a country and as a world.

“Whether it’s something they want to change, a cause they believe in, or any other important issue, I thank them for sharing it with us. We want the experiences, ideas and aspirations of mokopuna to inform our advocacy work.”

Find the survey in English and te reo Māori. The survey closes at midnight on Sunday 26 November.

Dr Bryce Edwards: Lobbyists Helping & Influencing The New National Government

New Zealand’s corporate lobbyists are currently carrying out major manoeuvres in order to ensure they are in the best possible position to influence the new Christopher Luxon-led government. Despite some of these moves being blatantly outrageous, there are no serious rules to regulate any of this. More


Gordon Campbell: On APEC, Mali, & Sleater-Kinney

Sideshows are inevitable when the main event (the coalition talks) is taking place behind closed doors and the usual sources for political news (the politicians themselves) are staying mum. Everyone has had to make do instead with a beat-up of anxiety over whether Luxon would make it to the airport in time to attend the APEC meeting in San Francisco. Seeing that the APEC show had started before the first time that Luxon, Seymour, and Peters managed to get into the same room together, this was always going to be a long shot. More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

