Update: Serious Incident, Naenae

Hutt Valley Police are investigating the death of a
pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Naenae Road,
Lower Hutt, shortly before 6am today.
The driver of
the vehicle involved did not stop and immediately left the
scene. The woman died at the scene.
Detective
Inspector Haley Ryan of the Hutt Valley Police says
investigators are actively making enquiries to identify and
locate the driver and vehicle involved.
“We are
asking for the public’s assistance to help us locate the
driver or vehicle involved. Anyone in the area who may have
witnessed this incident or who has any information -
including CCTV – is asked to contact Police
immediately.”
Detective Inspector Ryan says the
driver of the vehicle may have panicked after the incident,
and urged that person to make contact with Police. The
vehicle may have suffered noticeable damage.
Anyone
with information is asked contact Police via 105 or update
the file online, referencing the case number
231116/3474.
