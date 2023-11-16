Update: Serious Incident, Naenae

Hutt Valley Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Naenae Road, Lower Hutt, shortly before 6am today.

The driver of the vehicle involved did not stop and immediately left the scene. The woman died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan of the Hutt Valley Police says investigators are actively making enquiries to identify and locate the driver and vehicle involved.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance to help us locate the driver or vehicle involved. Anyone in the area who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information - including CCTV – is asked to contact Police immediately.”

Detective Inspector Ryan says the driver of the vehicle may have panicked after the incident, and urged that person to make contact with Police. The vehicle may have suffered noticeable damage.

Anyone with information is asked contact Police via 105 or update the file online, referencing the case number 231116/3474.

