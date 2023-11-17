Everybody Eats Named Supreme Award Winners At Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards

Everybody Eats have been named Supreme Award winners at the 2023 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards tonight.

Everybody Eats is a charitable dining concept on a mission to reduce food waste, food poverty and social isolation in Aotearoa.

Volunteers help Everybody Eats to transform rescued food into 3-course set menu dinners which are served at their restaurants on a koha basis. At Everybody Eats, they want to feed bellies not bins and bring people together over good food.

Jack Rainey, Everybody Eats Wellington Restaurant Manager says: “We are truly humbled to win the Supreme Award. This goes to out to all our diners, volunteers and wider team. It takes a village to feed a community, and we have an amazing village behind us. Nga mihi nui koutou.”

Matt Clarke, Chief Executive of Wellington Airport says: “Choosing a Supreme Award winner was a tough job for the judges this year as usual. Everybody Eats innovative dining concept is not only reducing food waste, but also bringing community together, supported by a passionate volunteer team.”

Wellington Airport has also awarded five local high school students $1,000 scholarships in the annual Wild at Heart Spirit Awards. These winners demonstrate self-motivation in service to their community and college.

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards 2023 Winners

Supreme Award: Everybody Eats

Arts and Culture: Every Body is a Treasure

Education and Child/Youth Development: Arohanui Strings

Health and Wellbeing: Everybody Eats

Heritage and Environment: Whareroa Community Guardians Trust

Sport and Leisure: Āhuru Mõwai Trust

Rising Star Award: Capital Theatre Trust

People’s Choice Award: Mountains to Sea Wellington

2023 Wild at Heart Spirit Award Scholarship recipients

Rex More - Rongotai College

Ava Saulbrey - St Catherine’s College

Conor Chesney - St Patrick’s College

Ben Bridle - Scots College

Naya Espelita - Wellington East Girls’ College

