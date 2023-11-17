Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Everybody Eats Named Supreme Award Winners At Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards

Friday, 17 November 2023, 9:29 am
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Everybody Eats have been named Supreme Award winners at the 2023 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards tonight.

Everybody Eats is a charitable dining concept on a mission to reduce food waste, food poverty and social isolation in Aotearoa.

Volunteers help Everybody Eats to transform rescued food into 3-course set menu dinners which are served at their restaurants on a koha basis. At Everybody Eats, they want to feed bellies not bins and bring people together over good food.

Jack Rainey, Everybody Eats Wellington Restaurant Manager says: “We are truly humbled to win the Supreme Award. This goes to out to all our diners, volunteers and wider team. It takes a village to feed a community, and we have an amazing village behind us. Nga mihi nui koutou.”

Matt Clarke, Chief Executive of Wellington Airport says: “Choosing a Supreme Award winner was a tough job for the judges this year as usual. Everybody Eats innovative dining concept is not only reducing food waste, but also bringing community together, supported by a passionate volunteer team.”

Wellington Airport has also awarded five local high school students $1,000 scholarships in the annual Wild at Heart Spirit Awards. These winners demonstrate self-motivation in service to their community and college.

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards 2023 Winners

  • Supreme Award: Everybody Eats
  • Arts and Culture: Every Body is a Treasure
  • Education and Child/Youth Development: Arohanui Strings
  • Health and Wellbeing: Everybody Eats
  • Heritage and Environment: Whareroa Community Guardians Trust
  • Sport and Leisure: Āhuru Mõwai Trust
  • Rising Star Award: Capital Theatre Trust
  • People’s Choice Award: Mountains to Sea Wellington

2023 Wild at Heart Spirit Award Scholarship recipients

  • Rex More - Rongotai College
  • Ava Saulbrey - St Catherine’s College
  • Conor Chesney - St Patrick’s College
  • Ben Bridle - Scots College
  • Naya Espelita - Wellington East Girls’ College
Wellington Airport

www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/

Wild at Heart

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

