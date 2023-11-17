Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaipara Slip Repair Timeline Announced

Friday, 17 November 2023, 9:42 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

More than half of the 71 slips still impacting Kaipara roads in the wake of multiple severe weather events that hit Northland earlier this year should be repaired by the middle of next year.

Kaipara District Council has already repaired 245 of the 300 slips caused by back-to-back storms and cyclones since February 2023. That includes Cyclone Gabrielle in February, which brought record levels of rainfall and devastated parts of the North Island and the localised damage from the 24 February Mangawhai significant rainfall event.

Of the 330 slips on the Kaipara roading network, 71 of the most serious and complex required detailed inspections by engineers to confirm repair options. These investigations have often been hampered by ongoing instability of the slips caused by continued wet weather.

Last week, Council finalised its formal emergency works site assessment and has confirmed that repairs to 43 Kaipara sites should be completed this financial year. The work will reinstate roads to pre-event conditions and are each estimated to cost $100,000 or less.

“The remaining 28 of the Kaipara’s 71 slip sites are the most complex, requiring specialised design and will cost over $100,000 each. These repairs will require formal procurement processes before contracts can be let. Some of these repairs could take up three years to complete.

Anin Nama, General Manager for Infrastructure, says some of the initial repairs will be revisited so the roads can be repaired to standard.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“With ongoing wet weather, and the need to work quickly, we've had to make some temporary repairs. We’re going back over those sites to restore them to their previous condition,” says Anin.

“We’re now prioritising a couple of key sites to improve access before the busy Christmas period. We’ve already started work to restore the Devich Road bridge and we’re planning to open Mangawhai Road up to two-way traffic as a temporary measure by Christmas.”

Mayor Craig Jepson acknowledges the frustration felt by many residents who, for several months, have had to negotiate damaged roads, some of which are reduced to one lane.

“The level of damage done over two weeks in February would normally take five years under normal conditions. We’ve completed over $11 million of an estimated $28 million of works attributed to the 2023 events. I want to thank the teams who have made huge progress to restore the network,” says Mayor Jepson.

“At the same time, they are continuing with general road maintenance planned for the summer construction season. This includes repairs to potholes, grading, trimming trees and improving drainage. Slips that existed before major weather events will be included in this work.”

A list of the slips caused by the weather events and their current status is available on Kaipara.govt.nz/road-repairs This information will be updated as slips are scheduled for repair.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dr Bryce Edwards: Lobbyists Helping & Influencing The New National Government

New Zealand’s corporate lobbyists are currently carrying out major manoeuvres in order to ensure they are in the best possible position to influence the new Christopher Luxon-led government. Despite some of these moves being blatantly outrageous, there are no serious rules to regulate any of this. More


Gordon Campbell: On APEC, Mali, & Sleater-Kinney

Sideshows are inevitable when the main event (the coalition talks) is taking place behind closed doors and the usual sources for political news (the politicians themselves) are staying mum. Everyone has had to make do instead with a beat-up of anxiety over whether Luxon would make it to the airport in time to attend the APEC meeting in San Francisco. Seeing that the APEC show had started before the first time that Luxon, Seymour, and Peters managed to get into the same room together, this was always going to be a long shot. More


 
 
PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo From Ministerial Correspondence

The decision by Foreign Affairs and Trade to remove te reo from Ministerial correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. Turnout remains unchanged at 78.2%. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 