Eleven Times The Winner For Pukekura Park

NPDC’s Pukekura Park has an unflagging reputation for excellence having just received its eleventh annual Green Flag award in a row - marking it as one of the world’s best parks.

“Pukekura Park is an icon for the city and the region. We know just how special it is, and the Green Flag award helps spread the word to people outside the country,” says NPDC Pukekura Park Lead Sheryl Clyma.

“We have a small team focused on keeping Pukekura Park in top condition for residents and visitors to enjoy – both today and for future generations – so it’s fantastic to have that excellence acknowledged by international judges year after year.

“I’m proud of our skilled and dedicated team for maintaining this outstanding park for the public.”

Experts assess a park for a Green Flag award on 27 criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, community involvement and providing a warm welcome.

The park is also a 5 Star Garden of National Significance, as judged by the New Zealand Gardens Trust.

Pukekura Park is unique with its diverse range of landscapes, from remnant native bush to vast lawn areas and garden displays and has a world-renowned sportsground.

It also includes the Bowl of Brooklands, the Fernery and Display Houses and the popular Brooklands Zoo.

Fast facts

Pukekura Park covers 52 hectares.

It was established in 1876 when lawyer Robert Hughes persuaded Taranaki Provincial Government to buy 12 hectares of wasteland as a recreational reserve. It became known as Pukekura Park (‘red hill’ park) in 1907.

NPDC looks after 1,600ha of park and reserve land, 16ha of gardens, and 4,889 notable and street trees.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

