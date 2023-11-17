Have Your Say On The Local Civil Defence Emergency Management Response To Cyclone Gabrielle

To help complete one of the final stages of the Independent Review into the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group’s readiness for, and response to, Cyclone Gabrielle, the Review Panel has launched a short and simple online survey to enable community and mana whenua input.

Over the next three weeks, the survey will be open for Hawke’s Bay communities and mana whenua to anonymously share their experiences and their views on the response to Cyclone Gabrielle during the days immediately leading into the event and then the immediate emergency response stage. The survey can be completed between now and 7 December 2023 by visiting: https://feedback.askyourteam.com/CBqcR2c.

The Independent Review panel, led by Mike Bush, former Commissioner of NZ Police, says the survey is an important part of the engagement programme to capture a range of peoples’ experiences and opinions, which will be used to prepare the final report due in 2024.

The findings will also help Hawke’s Bay’s local councils, as part of the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Group, to the plan for the future, with outcomes used to identify learnings, improve resilience, and ensure Hawke’s Bay has the capability and capacity to support better emergency management outcomes for its communities.

