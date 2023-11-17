Police Acknowledge Verdict In Relation To The Death Of Adrian Humphreys

Detective Senior Sergeant Drew Bennett:

Police acknowledge the verdict handed down today in the New Plymouth High

Court in relation to the death of Adrian Humphreys.

Adrian’s family, friends and work colleagues were important to him, and we

know whatever the outcome of the court proceedings today, his loss will

continue to be keenly felt.

While no outcome will bring Adrian back to his family, we hope that the

verdict today allows them to close this chapter and begin to heal.

Adrian’s sister, Taresa, who travelled from the UK to be here for the trial

has represented her family with grace and dignity during what I know has been

a harrowing ordeal.

I would also like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the

investigators and trial team that worked hard to see responsibility taken for

Adrian’s death and support his family.

